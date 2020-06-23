Chicago Says Drug Cos. Shouldn't Exit Opioid Bellwether Suit

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson and Teva Pharmaceuticals can't escape a Chicago bellwether case over their allegedly deceptive opioid marketing because earlier rulings have already largely upheld the allegations, the city argued Monday. Chicago said earlier rulings from U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso and a multidistrict litigation judge establish it adequately pled allegations that opioid manufacturers engaged in unlawfully deceptive marketing tactics to get doctors to prescribe their products to patients. The city also urged Judge Alonso to hold onto the accusation that the manufacturers have failed to protect the public against third-party opioid diversion. The claim isn't rooted in fraud, as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS