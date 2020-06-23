Asset Manager Says Nigeria Subpoenas Must Be Quashed

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan asset manager urged a New York federal court on Monday to quash subpoenas allowing Nigeria to target it for information relating to alleged bribes former officials took from a British Virgin Islands engineering firm, saying "strong grounds" exist to vacate the order. Nigeria seeks due diligence that VR Advisory Services Ltd. undertook before it acquired a 25% stake in engineering firm Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. The country said the information could shed light on any bribes that the firm had paid to Nigerian officials to secure a lucrative gas supply and processing agreement, which later led to a massive $9.8 billion arbitral...

