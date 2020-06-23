Calif. Sen. Kills Sports Betting Bill As Tribes Push Back

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A California state senator behind a sports betting bill that Native American tribes have opposed said he is removing his measure from consideration before the Legislature while the COVID-19 pandemic slows attempts to get it on the November ballot. Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said on Monday that he was removing his proposed Senate Constitutional Amendment 6 to legalize sports betting in California from consideration before a scheduled hearing in the Appropriations Committee on Tuesday. He added that he will try again to win passage on the measure in two years. The bill coauthored by Assembly Member Adam Gray, D-Merced, would have...

