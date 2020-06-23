Columbia Gas Sentenced To Pay $53M For Mass. Explosions

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 1:06 PM EDT) -- Lamenting he cannot "go back and erase" the deadly 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions, a federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Columbia Gas of Massachusetts to pay a $53 million fine and submit to up to three years of probationary oversight, including an in-house safety monitor. Explosions from over-pressurized gas lines devastated Merrimack Valley towns on Sept. 13, 2018, damaging more than 100 buildings, forcing mass evacuations and causing the death of Leonel Rondon, 18, who was killed when a falling chimney crushed the car he was inside. In a video sentencing on Tuesday with some victims listening in, Chief U.S. District...

