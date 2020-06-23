NJ Court Remands Ill-Explained Truck Stop Property Valuation

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court remanded a truck stop's suit against a borough over its tax assessment Tuesday, saying a state tax court judge needed to explain how she arrived at the property's value. The appeals court's decision ordered the tax court to further explain its valuation of a truck stop and travel center owned by HPT TA Properties Trust, saying that it was unclear how the judge reached a $200,000-per-acre value for the property's land for four assessments. "Although there are numerous methodologies the judge could have adopted in reaching her conclusion, neither we nor the parties should have...

