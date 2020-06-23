Kids Say High Court Gay Rights Ruling Supports Climate Case

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A group of children has told the Ninth Circuit that their push to revive claims that their future is endangered by government policies' failure to curb climate change is supported by the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting gay and transgender workers from discrimination. The children on Monday cited the justices' recent decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, to support their contention that the Fifth Amendment's language that says no person "shall be deprived of life, liberty or property, without due process of law" allows the court to issue declaratory relief to set policies that combat climate change even if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS