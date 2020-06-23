AA Retirees Want Another Try At ERISA Class Certification

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A group of American Airlines retirees wants a Texas federal judge to give them another shot at class certification in their suit claiming the company shorted their benefits by using outdated mortality tables, arguing a narrower class definition would do the trick. The pensioners on Monday filed a reply brief in support of their bid to file a second class certification motion, after U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor last month denied an earlier bid for class status. The judge had found that the plaintiffs wouldn't be good class representatives because if they were successful in altering their retirement plan terms to...

