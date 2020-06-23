Russian Telecom Didn't Aid DOJ Bribery Probe, Investors Say

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors has shot back at a Russian telecommunications company's efforts to dodge accusations that it made $420 million in bribes to officials in Uzbekistan, telling a New York federal judge the company lied to investors about cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. In a Monday filing, private equity firm Hunnewell Partners (UK) LLP and investors Xiangqun Miao and Shayan Salim said Mobile TeleSystems told investors it had provided information to the DOJ "on demand" in the department's March 2014 investigation into the company over alleged Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations. However, the proposed class said...

