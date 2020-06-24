US Women's Soccer Can't Get Quick Appeal In Pay Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Female national team players suing the U.S. Soccer Federation for paying them less than their male counterparts can't immediately appeal a May ruling that gutted their case, a California federal judge ruled, saying it makes more sense to wait for a September trial to play out. In a brief three-page order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner said he didn't buy the U.S. Women's National Team's arguments that, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they could be forced to wait "an extremely prolonged time" for a final resolution of the case if they're not allowed to appeal his May...

