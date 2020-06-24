Real Estate Rumors: Symphony, Zar, SBA Communications

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Symphony Residential has purchased a Tamarac, Florida, apartment complex for $16.9 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for Vizcaya Villa, a 129-unit complex at 10011 S. Nob Hill Circle, and the seller is Coastline Management Group, according to the report. The complex was built in 1990 and comprises 18 buildings, Real Deal said. Sud de France Developpement, an economic development agency that does work in the Occitanie region of southern France, has reached a deal to lease 4,750 square feet of space on West 54th Street in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The agency is taking...

