Feds Must Face Comic's Whole Suit Over Bus Detention

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:59 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection can't shave claims off a Libyan comedian's suit accusing CBP agents of racially profiling him when they pulled him off a Greyhound bus even after he provided them with valid identification, a Washington federal judge has ruled. The agency had been trying to punt Mohanad Elshieky's state racial discrimination claim based on the argument that the federal government hasn't waived its sovereign immunity for civil rights claims brought under state law. But U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian said Tuesday that the government hadn't made a good enough case to convince him otherwise. "This court declines...

