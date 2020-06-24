Strip Club Investors Fight To Keep Nondisclosure Suit Alive

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Investors of strip club operator RCI Hospitality Holdings asked a Texas federal judge Tuesday not to dismiss their proposed class action alleging executives hid that they were using company funds "as their own personal cookie jar." The Texas company's executives knew they were required to disclose RPTs, or related party transactions, but didn't because they wanted to hide that they hired and did business with immediate relatives and used the company jet for personal travel, according to the Tuesday memorandum opposing RCI's April motion to dismiss. In January, U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett consolidated three investor proposed class actions, the...

