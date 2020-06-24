Micron IP Theft Defendants Face Arrest After Skipping Hearing

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A California magistrate judge authorized the government Wednesday to issue arrest warrants for three Taiwanese nationals who face charges they committed economic espionage and stole Micron Technology Inc.'s trade secrets, after they failed to show up for their arraignment. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler gave prosecutors the thumbs up to issue arrest warrants during an arraignment hearing held via Zoom, after defendants Chen Zhengkun, aka Stephen Chen; He Jianting, aka J.T. Ho; and Wang Yungming, aka Kenny Wang, did not make an appearance. The three defendants each face at least two counts of conspiracy and one count of economic espionage. He and Wang...

