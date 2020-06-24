Regeneron Paid Kickbacks To Boost Eye Drug, Feds Say

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts accused New York pharmaceutical company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday of paying tens of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks through a foundation to get doctors to prescribe its injectable eye disease drug. Government lawyers say Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. in Tarrytown, New York, violated the False Claims Act by funneling cash to a foundation that reimbursed Medicare beneficiaries for co-pays on its drug Eylea. Eylea is for people who have macular degeneration, an eye disease that can lead to permanent vision loss. "Regeneron allegedly paid these substantial sums only after confirming that the foundation needed the money to...

