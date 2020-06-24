Comscore Investor's Strife Claims Can't Save Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal Judge on Wednesday tossed a proposed securities class action against analytics company Comscore Inc. and two of its executives that alleged they hurt shareholders by obscuring internal strife at the company. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla determined that individual investor Sergii Bratusov had failed to support his allegations that internal clashes at the company amounted to a deliberate attempt to mislead investors, dismissing the suit but allowing Bratusov another shot at amending the claims. Bratusov launched the suit in April 2019, saying investors were hurt when a stock drop occurred after Comscore announced its financial results for a...

