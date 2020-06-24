Boston Votes To Ban Gov't Use Of Facial Recognition

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Boston's City Council on Wednesday unanimously voted to ban the city government from using facial recognition software, becoming the second-largest U.S. city to bar the use of a technology that more than one study has shown is error-prone in identifying people with darker skin. The measure, sent to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh's desk with a veto-proof majority, outlaws Boston's city government from either using facial recognition technology itself or contracting with a third-party to use the technology. It follows similar laws passed in other cities like San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley in California, as well as Cambridge and Somerville in Massachusetts. ...

