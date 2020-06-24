With $10B Deal, Bayer Aims To Put Roundup Battles Behind It

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Bayer announced Wednesday it will pay up to $10.9 billion to settle the bulk of roughly 125,000 claims that Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup causes non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Bayer's Roundup settlement includes between $8.8 billion and $9.6 billion to resolve current litigation and makes an allowance for claims that are still being negotiated. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File) The settlement, which Bayer estimates will be at least $10.1 billion, would end roughly 75% of the current Roundup litigation, according to the company. Bayer said the deal includes all litigation brought by plaintiff law firms leading the federal multidistrict litigation and California state court bellwether cases...

