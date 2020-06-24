Judge Revives Photog's Suit Over Embedded Instagram Posts

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday revived a copyright lawsuit against Mashable over its use of "embedded" Instagram posts, reversing her own previous ruling that Instagram's terms of service gave the news website the right to use a photographer's image. In a rare order of reconsideration, the judge ruled that it was not clear that Instagram's vague user policy gave Mashable the right to embed Stephanie Sinclair's copyrighted post — that is, to display it on Mashable's own website. "The court previously concluded that this term of the platform policy granted Mashable a sublicense to use [Instagram's tools] to embed the...

