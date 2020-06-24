Bayer Offers $400M To Settle Dicamba Suits With Farmers

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- During a day of eye-popping settlements for Bayer, the agrichemical giant said Wednesday it would pay "up to" $400 million to settle litigation with soybean farmers and others over claims the weedkiller dicamba ruined their crops — though comments from co-defendant BASF indicate the two disagree about the shape of the deal. The settlement applies mainly to soybean farmers, who make up the bulk of the plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation in which farmers claim that dicamba applied by neighboring farms growing dicamba-resistant crops vaporized, drifted over and hurt their non-resistant crops. The deal comes after only one trial in the multidistrict...

