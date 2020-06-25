South Korean Shipper Seeks Docs To Enforce $22M Award

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A South Korean shipping company is urging a New York court to let it subpoena several banks as it pursues information needed to enforce a $22.4 million arbitral award against a bankrupt Chinese company that it won following a dispute stemming from a soured chartering deal. Chang Myung Shipping Co. Ltd. told the court in its Wednesday petition that it wanted to track down information that could help it prove that a group of purported creditors holding more than two-thirds of Hebei Ocean Shipping Co. Ltd.'s unsecured debt are in fact the company's alter egos. It refers to this group as...

