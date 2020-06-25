WilmerHale, U. Mich. Mustn't Contact Sex Assault Victims

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday ordered University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel and WilmerHale attorneys hired to investigate sexual assault claims against a former university sports doctor to appear before the court after attorneys representing alleged victims raised concerns that the investigation is an attempt to sweep the scandal under the rug. U.S. District Judge Victoria A. Roberts ordered the school's Jones Day attorneys in the proposed class action "to make the necessary arrangements to involve" Schlissel and WilmerHale, which is conducting an independent investigation into sexual assault claims against the university sports doctor, the late Robert Anderson, at a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS