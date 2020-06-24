Ex-CFO Says Tenet Unit Fired Him For Whistleblowing

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer of United Surgical Partners International sued his ex-employer in Texas federal court Wednesday, alleging the Tenet Healthcare Corp. subsidiary fired him after he raised concerns that the hospital operator was violating securities laws by not fully reporting its employee stock incentive plan to investors. Former USPI CFO Jason Cagle said the company "summarily fired [him] without any prior warning" after he blew the whistle on the fraudulent reporting of the company's equity plan, which he says is a violation of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act's whistleblower provision. Cagle's complaint comes just three months after former USPI market president...

