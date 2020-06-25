Forest Service Told To Reassess Logging Impact In Alaska

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has partially vacated a U.S. Forest Service analysis of the environmental impacts of a logging plan in Alaska, building on an earlier ruling that the plan contained "serious flaws" that outweighed economic concerns about halting the project. U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason, who found in March that the logging plan for 42,500 acres in the Tongass National Forest didn't comply with the National Environmental Policy Act and other laws, said Wednesday that the challenge to the plan exposed fundamental deficiencies in the government's environmental impact statement. In determining a remedy, Judge Gleason directed the agency to go...

