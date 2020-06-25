Daimler Must Give Judge More Info On $19M Emissions Deal

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge is asking Daimler AG and its shareholders for more information on a $19 million settlement intended to end claims the company inflated its stock by using cheat devices to fool emissions tests before she will grant preliminary approval of the deal. U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer sent a list of six requests to Daimler and its shareholders Wednesday, saying she required the information before she could make a decision on the deal. Two questions focus on A.B. Data Ltd., which was chosen as the settlement administrator. Judge Fischer asked Daimler and the shareholders how the company...

