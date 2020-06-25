Caterpillar Says Class Claims Over Engine Defects Unviable

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Proposed class claims over two allegedly defective Caterpillar diesel engines would improperly require the court to apply laws from all 50 states and involve products the plaintiffs never bought, Caterpillar argued Wednesday in a bid to ditch the claims. Caterpillar Inc. argued Texas Hill Country Landscaping Inc. and two other out-of-state plaintiffs have no standing to lob nationwide class claims over the company's allegedly defective C-18 and C-32 engines because the engines, and the products they're used in, are too dissimilar to be included in the same suit. The plaintiffs sued after experiencing issues with one product, a Rotochopper industrial grinder...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS