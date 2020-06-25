Ex-Comcast Worker Says COBRA Notice Included Threats

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Comcast was hit with a proposed class action Thursday from a former employee accusing the company of sending ex-workers COBRA notices designed to scare them away from choosing to continue their health care coverage under the federal benefits law. In his complaint, Newton Joseph alleged that Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC ran afoul of the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act by sending workers notices that wouldn't be understood by the average plan participant. The notices wrongly included an "ominous warning" implying that submitting incomplete information could result in civil and criminal penalties, in an attempt to discourage workers from choosing to...

