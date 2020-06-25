Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Revives Claim Google Broke Kids Content TM Pact

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday revived a suit by the owner of children's entertainment platform Googles accusing internet giant Google of violating a settlement that bars the tech company from competing in the multimedia children's market, ruling that the district court wrongly dismissed the suit on grounds that Googles' owner lacks standing.

In a published opinion, the panel remanded the suit to the lower court, saying questions surrounding Goggles' trademark and if it was validly assigned to plaintiff SM Kids are contractual in nature.

"We do not agree that the validity of the assignment was a question of Article III standing,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!