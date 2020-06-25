2nd Circ. Revives Claim Google Broke Kids Content TM Pact

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday revived a suit by the owner of children's entertainment platform Googles accusing internet giant Google of violating a settlement that bars the tech company from competing in the multimedia children's market, ruling that the district court wrongly dismissed the suit on grounds that Googles' owner lacks standing. In a published opinion, the panel remanded the suit to the lower court, saying questions surrounding Goggles' trademark and if it was validly assigned to plaintiff SM Kids are contractual in nature. "We do not agree that the validity of the assignment was a question of Article III standing,"...

