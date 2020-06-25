Ex-Hertz CEO Urges Judge To Throw Out $56M Clawback Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A former Hertz CEO wants a New Jersey federal court to throw out the car rental outfit's lawsuit claiming he refused to give back millions of dollars in incentive pay after a huge accounting scandal. In a Thursday notice, Mark Frissora said he was asking the court to dismiss a second amended complaint in which his ex-employer claimed his heavy-handed management style contributed to an environment that led to false profit reports. In another development, former Hertz general counsel John Jeffrey Zimmerman filed a notice Thursday asking the court dismiss two of the counts lodged against him that claim he violated...

