Atlanta Hospital Co. To Pay $16M To End Overbilling Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Atlanta hospital system Piedmont Healthcare Inc. will pay $16 million to quash whistleblower allegations that it overbilled the government by "tens of millions" for unnecessary patient care and initiated kickback schemes to increase profits, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. A former Piedmont physician, who isn't named in public court filings, alleged in a 2016 complaint that was unsealed Wednesday that for years Piedmont overruled its own physicians by admitting patients who only needed outpatient services, so it could bill Medicare and Medicaid for the more expensive care. The hospital system was also accused of giving physicians and other medical...

