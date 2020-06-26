Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atlanta Hospital Co. To Pay $16M To End Overbilling Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Atlanta hospital system Piedmont Healthcare Inc. will pay $16 million to quash whistleblower allegations that it overbilled the government by "tens of millions" for unnecessary patient care and initiated kickback schemes to increase profits, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced.

A former Piedmont physician, who isn't named in public court filings, alleged in a 2016 complaint that was unsealed Wednesday that for years Piedmont overruled its own physicians by admitting patients who only needed outpatient services, so it could bill Medicare and Medicaid for the more expensive care. The hospital system was also accused of giving physicians and other medical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!