Calif. DoorDash Drivers' Wage Suit Hits Pleading Speed Bump

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tossed DoorDash drivers' Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit accusing the app-based food delivery startup of misclassifying workers but gave the drivers leave to amend and warned DoorDash that "it's frankly not going to take that much" for them to successfully replead the case. During a hearing held via Zoom, U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen granted DoorDash's bid to toss a lawsuit filed by Sonoma County resident Jacob McGrath. The judge said McGrath needs to plead more specific details about his work hours and business expenses. However, the judge said he's 90% certain that McGrath...

