9th Circ. Won't Save LG, Samsung Workers' Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A group of LG and Samsung workers has failed to persuade the Ninth Circuit to breathe new life into their claims that the mobile tech giants used no-poach deals to stand in the way of labor competition. The workers had urged a three-judge panel that rejected their appeal March 3 to rethink the decision, saying it upheld an incorrectly narrow pleading standard for antitrust cases based on an interpretation of Ninth Circuit case law. But in a split decision Thursday, the panel did not reach the two-thirds needed to send the case to the full Ninth Circuit. One of the circuit...

