Ex-BigLaw Atty, Others Want Out Of $4B OneCoin Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A convicted former BigLaw attorney, his former counsel and his former business partner urged a New York federal judge to toss claims that they assisted the $4 billion OneCoin Ltd. cryptocurrency scam, arguing that the court lacks jurisdiction because they have no connection to the Empire State. In three separate dismissal bids Thursday, Mark Scott, his attorney Nicole J. Huesmann, and his former business partner David Pike argued that the investor victims can't bring state law claims against them for aiding and abetting fraud, civil conspiracy and unjust enrichment in New York because none of the alleged wrongdoing took place there....

