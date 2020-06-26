NY High Court OKs Land Grab For $500M Pipeline

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The New York Court of Appeals has said a certificate from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was enough for developers of a proposed $500 million gas pipeline to condemn land even though there are questions about whether the project is in the public interest. In a 4-2 decision on Thursday, the majority reversed a lower appellate court and said National Fuel Gas Supply Corp. is exempt from New York's eminent domain procedure law requirements meant to ensure a project is in the public interest because FERC had already considered those questions and issued a certificate for the 99-mile Northern Access pipeline....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS