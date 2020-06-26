Real Estate Rumors: Jesus Gonzalez Pereda, Blackstone, L&L

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Florida developer Jesus Gonzalez Pereda is hoping to build an eight-story apartment complex in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The developer is seeking approval to build a 63,620-square-foot, 38-unit project at a vacant site at 1510 N.W. 16th Terrace, and project plans also call for 43 parking spaces at the property, according to the report. Blackstone Group Inc. is in late-stage talks with Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. to form a $1.4 billion venture to own and build out several Los Angeles film and television studios, The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday, citing a source with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS