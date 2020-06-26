Boeing Says 'Far-Fetched' 737 Max Claims Should Be Trimmed

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Boeing Co. has asked a federal court to toss most of an Irish aircraft leasing company's $185 million suit over undelivered 737 Max 8 planes, saying the company is trying to transform breach of contract into fraud. The Chicago-based jet manufacturer told an Illinois federal court Thursday that Timaero Ireland Ltd. is presenting "generalized and far-fetched fraud allegations" despite precedent warning plaintiffs not to turn every breach of contract into fraud. The aerospace giant said that the Irish company had failed to allege important aspects of the alleged fraud under Illinois law. It said Timaero did not provide specific facts showing...

