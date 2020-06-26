Texas Justices Say Public Transit Is Common Carrier

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court determined Friday that municipal transit authorities qualify as common carriers and therefore owe passengers a "high degree of care," in affirming a jury's $100,000 award in favor of an injured bus passenger. Bexar County's VIA Metropolitan Transit was trying to undo the jury's award in favor of Curtis Meck, who had surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck after he was injured in an "abrupt stop" that caused him to fall into a partition behind the driver's seat. VIA had argued it wasn't a common carrier and therefore only owed its passengers an ordinary standard of...

