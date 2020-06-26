Canada's Top Court Greenlights Uber Drivers' $300M Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Canada's top court ruled Friday that Uber must face a nearly US$300 million class action alleging it misclassified drivers as independent contractors, saying that arbitration agreements it foisted on them were too one-sided. The Supreme Court of Canada, by an 8-1 vote, ruled that Uber's arbitration agreements – which called for drivers' work-related disputes to be resolved through proceedings in the Netherlands and made drivers pony up almost US$15,000 upfront in administrative costs – can't be enforced because the "financial and logistical" hurdles workers would have to overcome just to have their claims heard make the agreements "unconscionable." The ruling affirmed...

