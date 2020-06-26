PE Deals Should Consider Gov't Contractors' Small Biz Status

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Government contractors, and in particular small businesses, are often attractive merger and acquisition targets given the relative stability of the federal marketplace. In particular, small businesses[1] are often attractive to investors interested in the federal marketplace due to their receipt of preferential treatment in the federal procurement process. The Federal Acquisition Regulations permit federal agencies to set-aside all or part of many government contracts for small businesses. Thus, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reported that, of the more than $482 billion in government contracts awarded in fiscal year 2018, $120 billion was awarded to small businesses. Given the high barriers to...

