Court Urged Not To Ax Underpayment Suits Against Cigna

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A behavioral health patient's mother and a group of health providers have urged a California federal court not to toss their proposed class actions claiming a Cigna unit colluded with a cost-containment middleman to underpay for out-of-network mental health and addiction care. Various behavioral health providers and a woman identified only as RJ — who says she was stuck with steep bills for her son's behavioral health treatment — on Thursday opposed bids to dismiss their suits accusing the insurer of working with Viant Inc. to cheat Cigna customers and health providers out of full payment for out-of-network mental health and...

