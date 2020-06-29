Supreme Court Wants SG's Take On $1B Pipeline Land Grab

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 9:51 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the solicitor general to weigh in on argument from the developers of the $1 billion PennEast pipeline that the Third Circuit wrongly barred it from seizing New Jersey-owned land for the project. PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC wants the justices to review and overturn the Third Circuit's September ruling that the Natural Gas Act doesn't trump the Garden State's 11th Amendment sovereign immunity from condemnation suits by private companies, arguing that the decision threatens to stymie U.S. energy infrastructure development. The court on Monday requested briefing from the solicitor general. Pat Kornick, a spokeswoman for...

