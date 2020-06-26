11th Circ. Rules Delta Retiree's Ex Ineligible For Pension

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel ruled Friday that a deceased Delta retiree's ex-wife lost her entitlement to his retirement benefits when the couple divorced and the retiree named his sister as his beneficiary. The three-judge panel's decision upheld a ruling by a Georgia federal judge who held that Wanda Crowder wasn't entitled to Marvin Crowder's retirement benefits after he died in 2016. "We agree with the district court that the committee correctly denied Wanda Crowder benefits because she was not a 'beneficiary' under the plan at the time of her ex-husband's death," the panel wrote in Friday's opinion. Wanda Crowder sued Delta...

