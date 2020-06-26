DHS Tells Social Media Sites To Police Protest Posts

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The acting head of the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday sent letters to Facebook, Twitter, Snap, Google and Apple asking them to stop people from using their platforms to "organize, facilitate or incite dangerous or deadly riots" in the wake of police brutality protests across the country. In separate, identical letters to the companies, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf said the Trump administration supports Americans' right to peacefully assemble, and the "voice" that social media can give users, but said the platform can also "serve as a weapon to perpetuate criminal activity." Wolf asked the...

