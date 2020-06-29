Real Estate Rumors: Kelly Kite, Hackman, WeWork

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Florida developer Kelly Kite is seeking to rezone a Miami property for additional residential construction, the South Florida Business Journal. The site is at 690 N.W. 13th St., a 2.81-acre site in Miami's Overtown neighborhood that's currently zoned for 100 residential units, and Kite is seeking new zoning that would allow for 420 units, according to the report. Hackman Capital and Square Mile Capital Management are in late-stage talks to acquire New York's Silvercup Studios, where "Mad Men" and other hits have been filmed, from Silvercup, Commercial Observer reported on Monday, citing sources. The deal could be worth roughly $500 million, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS