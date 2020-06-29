Justices Refuse To Hear Monster Energy Arbitrator Bias Case

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 9:48 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider a Ninth Circuit ruling vacating an award issued to Monster Energy after an arbitrator failed to disclose his ownership interest in JAMS, the alternative dispute resolution provider that had administered the arbitration. Monster had argued in its petition that the justices needed to establish guidelines on arbitrator bias, saying that a lack of guidance from the high court on the issue has prompted U.S. appeals courts to adopt conflicting standards of what constitutes "evident partiality." The energy drink company had sought to revive the award, which it won following a dispute with its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS