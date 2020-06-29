Simpson, Gibson Aid Blackstone's $1.65B Studio Investment

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher represented Blackstone in connection with its purchase of a minority stake in a trio of Hollywood studios from Gibson Dunn-counseled Hudson Pacific Properties in a deal that values the properties at $1.65 billion, a transaction the companies announced on Monday. The deal is for a 49% stake in Sunset Bronson, Sunset Gower and Sunset Las Palmas Studios, which have a combined 1.2 square feet of production space, and have a total of 35 stages. Latham & Watkins LLP also helped Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. with certain tax matters. Rumors of the deal surfaced last week. "Our business is driven...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS