Patent Owner Wants Texas Samsung Trial Reset Due To Virus

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Image Processing Technologies LLC urged an Eastern District of Texas judge on Sunday to postpone a jury trial set for next week in its face detection patent case against Samsung, saying it should be rescheduled to at least August to allow the Lone Star State's rising COVID-19 infection rates to subside.In a declaration, IPT's lead counsel, Henry C. Bunsow of Bunsow De Mory LLP , asked U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to delay the trial, which is slated to kick off July 6, because of the "large upsurge in COVID-19 confirmed infections over the past week" in Texas, which has led the governor to advise people to stay home.Bunsow said holding the trial July 6 could make it challenging to impanel a jury and poses health risks to his trial team and jurors. It could also scare jurors, who could have trouble concentrating on the technical issues that will be on trial in this patent case, he said."I am concerned that the jurors will be uncomfortable serving when their governor has suggested they should stay at home," he said. "I have real fear that my client cannot get a fair trial under these circumstances."The dispute stems from a lawsuit that the Miami, Florida-based company filed in May 2016, accusing the Korean tech giant and its U.S. subsidiary of using technology in its smartphones, tablets and cameras that infringe five of its patents covering face detection technology.In 2017, the court stayed litigation to await the outcome of multiple invalidity challenges to the patents lobbed by Samsung Electronics Co . Ltd. before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Although some patent claims have since been invalidated, Judge Gilstrap in February granted IPT's request to sever a claim asserted in one patent, U.S. Patent No. 6,959,293 , that has survived multiple Samsung invalidity challenges.The infringement dispute over the '293 patent was initially scheduled to head to a jury in April, but Judge Gilstrap rescheduled the trial for June 1 and then again reset it for July 6, all the while insisting that the trial dates were firm.In his filing Sunday, Bunsow asked the judge to push back the trial again. The attorney noted in his declaration that he is 71 years old and therefore in the "higher-risk" category for contracting severe complications if he were to catch the virus.He said his co-counsel are also at higher risk, and they all must travel through Dallas or Houston, which are experiencing an upswing in infections, to get to Marshall, Texas, where the trial will be held."There is no way to ensure that members of my trial team or I will not become infected with the COVID-19 virus if we travel to or through these areas of current high infection rates," Bunsow said.Bunsow urged the judge to reschedule the trial, arguing that the unique risks and burdens warrant a continuance.In a response brief filed Monday, Samsung said it takes no position on whether the trial should be postponed, but noted that Samsung's attorneys and corporate officials are already in Marshall, and many have traveled from overseas and are currently self-quarantining.If the judge decides to continue the trial, Samsung argued that the trial should be rescheduled for sometime after August, "when quarantining of visitors from overseas will foreseeably no longer be necessary.""It would therefore be a hardship for them to complete quarantine in their home countries only to have to turn around and return to the United States to begin the cycle again," Samsung's brief said.IPT responded to Samsung's filing Monday saying it wouldn't object to pushing the trial back to a date later than August if need be.Counsel and representatives for the parties didn't immediately respond Monday to requests for comment.The Eastern District of Texas has already started having in-person jury trials this month, and U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant IIIthat when jurors were asked if they were concerned about the virus, "not one hand went up."The patent-in-suit is U.S. Patent No. 6,959,293.IPT is represented by S. Calvin Capshaw and Elizabeth L. DeRieux of Capshaw DeRieux LLP and Henry C. Bunsow, Denise M. De Mory, Michael N. Zachary, Corey Johanningmeier, Nicholas Mancuso and Hillary N. Bunsow of Bunsow De Mory LLP.Samsung is represented by Mark A. Samuels, Ryan K. Yagura, Nicholas J. Whilt, Brian M. Cook, Clarence A. Rowland, Darin W. Snyder and Marc Pensabene of O'Melveny & Myers LLP and Michael Jones of Potter Minton The case is Image Processing Technologies LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. et al., case number 2:20-cv-00050 , in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas --Additional reporting by Ryan Davis and Daniel Siegal. Editing by Orlando Lorenzo.

