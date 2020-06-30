Texas Panel Overturns Misrepresentation Verdict Against Atty

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has tossed a negligent misrepresentation verdict against an attorney accused of convincing a nonclient to sign a property transfer document under false pretenses, finding there was no evidence to support the jury's finding. A three-judge panel on Thursday found that Aleta Hanna's claim that attorney Randall P. Crane had misled her by making promises on behalf of his client couldn't stand because Crane hadn't misrepresented an existing fact. The jury was therefore wrong to find in Hanna's favor and award her $8,000 in damages and fees. The case stemmed from Hanna's property dispute with Dorothy Huff, who rented...

