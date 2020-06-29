Latest Ex-FIFA Boss Dodges Prison And Will Forfeit $950K

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A former FIFA vice president on Monday avoided prison for his role in international soccer's massive bribery scandal, after a New York federal judge sentenced him to time served. Alfredo Hawit, 68, a former president of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football — or CONCACAF — and a former FIFA official evaded an incarceratory sentence and is expected to return to his native Honduras. Longtime FIFA jurist U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen on Monday morning declined to sentence Hawit to any time beyond what he served after being arrested in Switzerland in December 2015. Hawit is also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS