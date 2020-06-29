Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Latest Ex-FIFA Boss Dodges Prison And Will Forfeit $950K

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- A former FIFA vice president on Monday avoided prison for his role in international soccer's massive bribery scandal, after a New York federal judge sentenced him to time served.

Alfredo Hawit, 68, a former president of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football — or CONCACAF — and a former FIFA official evaded an incarceratory sentence and is expected to return to his native Honduras.

Longtime FIFA jurist U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen on Monday morning declined to sentence Hawit to any time beyond what he served after being arrested in Switzerland in December 2015.

Hawit is also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!