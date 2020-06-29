Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Labaton Sucharow To Lead Abiomed Stock-Drop Class Action

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday tapped Labaton Sucharow LLP to lead a proposed class of investors alleging medical device developer Abiomed Inc. misled them about the company's finances, leading to a drop in stock prices.

U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos' Monday order also consolidated two proposed class actions investors filed against Abiomed and its executives in August and October 2019, respectively.

The investors allege that Abiomed didn't tell them the company's revenue growth was declining beginning in the third quarter of 2019 and that the company didn't have a plan to stop the decline and would likely be unable to restore...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!