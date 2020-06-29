Sierra Club Asks Justices To Leave Water Permit Ban In Place

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups including the Sierra Club and Natural Resources Defense Council on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to leave intact a Montana federal judge's decision to prohibit new oil and gas pipeline projects from using an expedited Clean Water Act permitting process. The groups slammed an argument by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Keystone XL pipeline developer TC Energy Corp. that U.S. District Judge Brian Morris' order amounts to an illegal nationwide injunction. The groups said the judge's order partially vacating Nationwide Permit 12 was the appropriate remedy to his finding that the Corps failed to properly weigh Endangered Species Act...

